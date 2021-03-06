First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$48.50 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$18.75 and a 1-year high of C$48.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

