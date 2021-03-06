First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $166.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point reissued a top pick rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.44.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $167.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $180.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

