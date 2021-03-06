First Trust Advisors LP Has $340,000 Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,779 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Heritage Financial by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

HFWA opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on HFWA. TheStreet raised Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

