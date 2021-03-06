First Trust Advisors LP Has $358,000 Stake in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Genprex were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNPX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Genprex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Genprex in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genprex in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genprex by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNPX opened at $4.90 on Friday. Genprex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of -0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.

Separately, National Securities started coverage on Genprex in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

