First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,675 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 315.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 35.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

LFVN opened at $9.47 on Friday. LifeVantage Co. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

