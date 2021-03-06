First Trust Advisors LP Sells 18,199 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in KBR by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 7,306.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 43.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBR. DA Davidson cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

