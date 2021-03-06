First Trust Advisors LP Takes $317,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,527 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 38.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of STM opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $43.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.