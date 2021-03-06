First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDV traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $27.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 7.81% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

