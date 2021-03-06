FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Update

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the January 28th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSV. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Get FirstService alerts:

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $148.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FirstService has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $158.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.57. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.