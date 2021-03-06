Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 11,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 190,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 55,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 621,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,767,000 after acquiring an additional 346,409 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 299,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,044,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

FISV stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $121.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

