Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

FPRX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 4.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,959,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,333,000 after acquiring an additional 839,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,330,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,363,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

