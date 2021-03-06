Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,185.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,505,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,363,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

