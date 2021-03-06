Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.15

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 310798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on FPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,959,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,333,000 after buying an additional 839,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $14,330,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,363,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

