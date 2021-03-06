Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 4.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,330,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,959,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,333,000 after acquiring an additional 839,885 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,363,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,505,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

