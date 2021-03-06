FLO Achieves Market Cap of $11.93 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, FLO has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar. One FLO token can currently be purchased for $0.0783 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $11.93 million and $267,783.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars.

