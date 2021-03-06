Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Sells $4,800,000.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FND opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.08. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $108.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

