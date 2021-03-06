Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a £154.85 ($202.31) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £147.90 ($193.23) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($195.98) to £157 ($205.12) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £131.66 ($172.01).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £146.25 ($191.08) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £141.43 and its 200-day moving average is £135.48. The company has a market cap of £25.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 12 month high of £162.90 ($212.83).

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

