FNB Protocol Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $387,222.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,387,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

