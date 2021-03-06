Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,275,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $174,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,929 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 791,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 203.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 25.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 492,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 101,066 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of FTS opened at $39.71 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.