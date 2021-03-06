Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Dawson James increased their target price on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.71.

FBIO opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $385.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 106,354 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

See Also: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.