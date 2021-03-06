Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $87.78 on Friday. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $90.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average is $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,968,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 93,414 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

