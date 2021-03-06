Frank Grese Sells 7,500 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00.

GPI opened at $157.17 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $162.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.02.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

