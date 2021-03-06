Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.38

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.38 and last traded at C$7.34, with a volume of 286148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRU shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$920.28 million and a PE ratio of -110.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is -578.57%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

