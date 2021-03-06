Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$2.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$920.28 million and a P/E ratio of -110.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -578.57%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

