freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €25.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €25.50 ($30.00) price target by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) target price on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.15 ($24.88).

Shares of FNTN opened at €19.33 ($22.74) on Thursday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.50.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

