Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

