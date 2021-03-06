Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) PT Raised to $6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of FECCF opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Frontera Energy has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.