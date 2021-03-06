FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Raymond James

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $67.89 on Thursday. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $287.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FS Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 50.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

