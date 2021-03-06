FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FS Development in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GMTX opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. FS Development has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

About FS Development

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a precision medicine company, focuses on the development of new therapies for patients suffering from dry AMD and linked diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

