FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.11.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

