Full House Resorts (FLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.70 million, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.07. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Union Gaming Research started coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.