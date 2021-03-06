FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Endeavour Silver Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.51 million, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

