FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Suzuki Motor Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.83 EPS.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $176.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

