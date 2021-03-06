FY2021 EPS Estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Decreased by Analyst

Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Banco Comercial Portugues in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Comercial Portugues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Banco Comercial Portugues stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Banco Comercial Portugues has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

