FY2021 EPS Estimates for C3.ai, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of C3.ai in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for C3.ai’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

AI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

C3.ai stock opened at $95.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in C3.ai by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in C3.ai by 938.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 98,378 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in C3.ai by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

