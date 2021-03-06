FY2021 EPS Estimates for California Water Service Group Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for California Water Service Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

CWT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

NYSE CWT opened at $52.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,941,000 after purchasing an additional 682,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,381,000 after buying an additional 371,489 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,300,000 after buying an additional 59,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,901,000 after buying an additional 134,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,083,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.