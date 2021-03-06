FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TOY. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$36.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.40.

TOY opened at C$40.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.18. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.37.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

