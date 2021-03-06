FY2021 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Toyota Motor in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $13.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $15.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.74 EPS.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

TM opened at $148.52 on Friday. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $163.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.24 and a 200-day moving average of $141.93. The stock has a market cap of $207.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.