FY2021 EPS Estimates for Verra Mobility Co. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Verra Mobility in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,710,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at $41,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Verra Mobility by 3.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,248,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,075 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

