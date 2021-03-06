FY2022 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Raised by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 603,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $10,435,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

