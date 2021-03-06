FY2023 EPS Estimates for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Soleno Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $2.69 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $214.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 116,135 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

