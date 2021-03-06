FY2023 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Increased by Analyst

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 871,567 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,841 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.