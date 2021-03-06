Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.16

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $1.57. Galaxy Resources shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 197,206 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Galaxy Resources alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

About Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF)

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. It holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay project in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.