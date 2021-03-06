Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives $20.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLMD shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

GLMD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

