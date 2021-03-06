Gas 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23.49 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Gas has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.37 or 0.00022851 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $115.11 million and $23.49 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.29 or 0.00459007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00068491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00077683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00082693 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00051912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.23 or 0.00460892 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.