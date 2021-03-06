GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG) Shares Gap Down to $838.00

Shares of GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 838 ($10.95), but opened at GBX 799 ($10.44). GB Group plc (GBG.L) shares last traded at GBX 833 ($10.88), with a volume of 914,915 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 859.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 830.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.

In other GB Group plc (GBG.L) news, insider Natalie Gammon purchased 5,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.12) per share, for a total transaction of £49,970.72 ($65,287.07). Also, insider David John Wilson purchased 20,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 874 ($11.42) per share, for a total transaction of £183,356.46 ($239,556.39). Insiders have purchased 47,830 shares of company stock worth $41,668,364 in the last ninety days.

About GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

