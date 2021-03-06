GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,348,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,920 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.06% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $173,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 311.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 274,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 207,603 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 645,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 389.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 119,193 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 633.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.