GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GCP opened at $24.30 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

