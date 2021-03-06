General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Down 39.6% in February

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 416,800 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the January 28th total of 689,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,678,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CANN opened at $0.91 on Friday. General Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

About General Cannabis

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Operations Consulting and Products; and Capital Investments and Real Estate.The Operations Consulting and Products segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations.

