General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in General Dynamics by 23.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 83.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Shares of GD opened at $170.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.71. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

